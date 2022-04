உயரதிகாரிகள் டார்ச்சர்: தற்காலிக ஊழியர் விஷம் குடித்து தற்கொலை

Junior officials involve seniors also in corrupt practices and share the booty, in co ordination and Co poperstion with politicians. At the time of vigilznce search etc initially only juniors are caught and subsequently seniors save them from further action. Unless and otherwise the very srnior officials directly involve in eliminating corruption (which very rare, as they also share the booth on monthly quota basis for transfers, promotions etc) it is very difficult to bring corruptnofficials into books and eliminate/ reduce corruption.