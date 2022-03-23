Dinamalar

கருகும் தேயிலை செடிகள்: விவசாயிகள் கவலை

Added : மார் 23, 2022 12:36 | கருத்துகள் (3)
நீலகிரி மாவட்டம் பந்தலூர் பகுதியில் அதிகரிக்கும் வெப்பம் காரணமாக தேயிலை செடிகள் கருகி வருவதால் விவசாயிகள்
நீலகிரி மாவட்டம் பந்தலூர் பகுதியில் அதிகரிக்கும் வெப்பம் காரணமாக தேயிலை செடிகள் கருகி வருவதால் விவசாயிகள் கவலையடைந்துள்ளனர்.

J.V. Iyer - Singapore,சிங்கப்பூர்
24-மார்-202204:55:49 IST Report Abuse
J.V. Iyer உங்கள் எம்.எல்.ஏ. மற்றும் எம்.பி.இடம் முறை இடுங்கள்.
Rate this:
Cancel
raja - Cotonou,பெனின்
23-மார்-202214:14:22 IST Report Abuse
raja கேடுகெட்ட இந்த விடியாத தமிழக ஆச்சியில் இது எல்லாம் சகஜம் தானே ...
Rate this:
Cancel
Bush - Allen, Texas,யூ.எஸ்.ஏ
23-மார்-202214:09:00 IST Report Abuse
Bush தளபதியும் சின்ன தளபதியும் டுபாயிலிருந்து திரும்பி வந்து இன்னல்களை நீக்குவார்கள்
Rate this:
Cancel

