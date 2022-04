எதிர்காலத்தை கலக்கப்போகும் ஹைட்ரஜன் கார்

இந்த ரக காரின் தற்போதைய நிலவரம் As of 2021, there are two models of hydrogen cars publicly available in markets: the Toyota Mirai (2014–), which is the world's first mass-produced dedicated fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), and the Hyundai Nexo (2018–). The Honda Clarity was produced from 2016 to 2021.[3] Most companies that had been testing hydrogen cars have switched to battery electric cars Volkswagen has expressed that the technology has no future in the automotive space, mainly because a fuel cell electric vehicle consumes about three times more energy than a battery electric car for each mile driven. As of December 2020, there were 31,225 passenger FCEVs powered with hydrogen on the world's roads.