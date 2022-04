இது உங்கள் இடம்: இவர்களின் அழுக்கை அகற்றவே முடியாது!

Despite increasing crude prices in the international market, retaining retail prices of petrol and diesel for about 120 days during 5 Assembly elections - is it in the interest of public or interest of the party and elections? Again, after election results, though Russia is supplying crude with 35 us dollars less with reference to pre Russia Ukraine war, increasing the retail prices of petrol and diesel by Re.0.75 per day - is it 8nmpunlic interest? Taxes on petrol and diesel at 260%, Whole nearby countries the same is less than 100% - is it in public interest. As long as Jalras are there to welcome anything and every anti public activities,nothing can be done to protect the public interest.