அரசு பள்ளி மாணவர்களுக்கு 7.5% இடஒதுக்கீடுக்கு எதிரான வழக்கு; நாளை தீர்ப்பு

I am totally against any reservation and subsidy. Govt should revamp the syllabus to all India level and free training centers for govt school students. In my daughter's class in MBBS these govt school students don't even understand English and have no idea how they can complete. I am sure somehow the college will help them. After passing out they get govt job again with illegal private practice. I challenge none of them will ever become specialists. So what is the use. Waste.