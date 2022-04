மத்திய பொதுத்தேர்வுக்கு எதிராக தமிழக சட்டசபையில் தீர்மானம்

With majority strength law makers are abusing constitution and passing irrelavent resolutions for cheap popularity. In this process they are overstepping their powers. If this practice continues, Puducherry government will want to annex TN, TN will resolve Kachatheevu now with Sri Lanka and also Andhra and Telungana States which before 1956 were parts of Madras State. Central Government should curb passing of such insane ரெசொலூஷன்ஸ்