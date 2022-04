புகார் பெட்டி....

With a deep sense of sorrow we report on Ayodhya mandapam Latest position .The HRCE anti Hindu forces locked all the entrance with its lock and it broke open all trust locks including the office room. The snapshots are taken for Court proceedings.. The anti Hindus HRCE refused entry to all devotees with out any authority to enter inside the Mandapam as daily chanting of Vishnu Sahasranamam has been in progress for several years.. The HRCE like a robbery team demanded the Trustees for all papers to take over. However the Trustees refused as the unauthorised designated Fit person, a Thasildar, did not produce the show cause notice. It is understood that Advocate Sri Parasuran has voluntarily decided to appear and reported to have filed the appeal in SC. It is presumed tomorrow the case may come up for listing and with the Grace of Lord Rama we are confident of a favourable order.. Three buses full of our local people including Some of the BJP functionaries/ cadres are arrested .The extram level of show of Atrocities, the tyrant hate politics on Hindus, by DMK Government is visibility demonstrated in its full flow even unheard of in the Mugal/ British days. Blood boils and we are a meak spectators watching helplessly and unable to digest such brutal happening s except praying the Lord . The DMK government HRCE has entered into the Ayodhya mandapam and did the exibition of tyranny/ atrocities on Hindus worship place s. Unfortunately the. Ramanavami function is affected painfully in the midstream of happy celebration time. The daily upanyasam which were going on but today the anti Hindy forcefully stopped our celebration.. All the people around Ayodya mandapam are crying with deep sense sorrow.