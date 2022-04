ஹிந்தி திணிப்பை தமிழக பா.ஜ., அனுமதிக்காது: அண்ணாமலை

In oil rich US ordinary petrol was @$1.9 gallon 2 yeaes back and premier petrol was $2.6 gallon. Now they are £4.0 and $5.69 respectively. Retail price is soaring. House prices more than doubled in 2 years. Car prices zoomed. There is no corresponding salary hike here which is annually only 6%. Diesel here is costlier than petrol. So comparitively we are better. But without knowing these our politicians talk through their noses. Poor.