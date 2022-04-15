Dinamalar

காரைக்காலில் மீன்பிடி தடைக்காலம் தொடக்கம்

காரைக்கால் மாவட்டத்தில் மீன்பிடி தடைக்காலம் துவங்குவதையொட்டி, விசைப்படகுகளை துறைமுகத்தில் நிறுத்தி வைத்தனர்.

