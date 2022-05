மெட்ரோ ரயில் திட்டம் நிறைவேற்ற இலக்கு; 5 வழித்தடத்தின் முழு வரைபடம் வெளியீடு

IT IS CLARIFIED THAT CHENNAI METRO IS NOT A CENTRAL GOVERNMENT PROJECT. A TOTAL OF 61,843 CRORE PHASE-II OF CHENNAI METRO HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE STATE. THE CENTRE HAS SUGGESTED TO PROVIDE ONLY 10 PER CENT COST AS GRANT INSTEAD OF PROVIDING 15% AS SHARE CAPITAL. CHIEF MINISTER M K STALIN DURING HIS VISIT TO DELHI ON THURSDAY SUBMITTED A MEMORANDUM TO PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI TO RECONSIDER THE SHAREHOLDING. IT IS LEARNT THAT INTERVENTION FOR EARLY APPROVAL OF THE PROJECT WITH PARTICIPATION OF CENTRE IN CHENNAI METRO RAIL PHASE-II PROJECT WITH 50:50 EQUITY SHARING MODEL, THE JAPAN INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION AGENCY (JICA) WILL OFFER A LOAN ASSISTANCE OF RS 20,196 CRORE FOR THE 52.01 KMS PHASE-II OF CHENNAI METRO RAIL PROJECT,...