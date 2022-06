கனிமொழிக்கு மீண்டும் கொரோனா

SINCE SHE IS MP OF TAMILNADU SHE DIDN'T HER MOUTH IN PARLIAMENT FOR TAMIL PEOPLE FUTURE ? SHE IS WASTE PAID BY TAX PAYERS PEOPLE MONEY AND ALSO SHE IS HIDING HER 2 G SPECTRAM WITH HER FRIEND A.RAJA LOOTER OF 1.76 LAKHS CRORES RUPEES LOOTED EVEN KALAIGNAR TV GOT MONEY FROM MAURITIUS ISLANDS MAFIA BLACK MONEY KANIMOZHI NADAR RAJATHIYAMMAL STARED WITH THIS HAWALA MONEY AND STARTED KALAIGNAR TV AND SHE IS CEO OF THE KTV ? ? ? SHE AND A.RAJA ARE ACCUSED SHOULD BE RE INVESTIGATE BY CBI AND SEND THEM THIGAR FOR ATLEAST 25 YEARS IMPRISONNEMENT ? ? ? INDIA IS POOR COUNTRY TILL TODAY AND THESE DMK MAFIA FUGUTIVES ARE LOOTED PEOPLE TAX PAYERS MONEY AND LIVING AS KING STYLE ? ? ? ?