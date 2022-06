'அக்னிபத்' திட்டத்தில் இணைந்தால் நன்மை! இளைஞர்களுக்கு முன்னாள் கமாண்டன்ட் அழைப்பு

Benefits of AGNIPATH 1st Year: Rs.21000 × 12 = Rs. 2,52,000 2nd Year: Rs.23100 × 12 = Rs. 2,77,200 3rd Year: Ra.25580 × 12 = Rs. 3,06,960 4th Year: Rs.28000 × 12 = Rs. 3,36,000 4 Years Total = Rs.11,72,160 Retirement Time after 4th Year: Rs.11,71,000 Grand Total after 4th Year = Rs. 23,43,160 Plus: 1. Excellent Army Training, 2. Food, Clothes, Boarding & Lodging @ Army Regimental Life for 4 years. 3. Disciplined Lifestyle and 4. Matured Mindset. Job Offers after 4 Years from: 1. Tri-Forces (Army, Navy, Airforce) 2.. CRPF 3. Railway Protection Force 3. GRP 5. CISF 6. BSF 7. Customs & Central Excise 8. Forest Departments 9. ONGC 10. IOCL 11. HPCL 12. Indian Railways 13. State Police 14. Banks 15. Airports 16. Seaports 17. Traffic Police Depts 18. Toll Plazas 19. ATMs 20. NMDC 21. SAIL 22. All Central PSUs 23. All State PSUs. 24. Task Force 25. Corporates like TATAs, Wipros, Mahindras. 26. Private Security Agencies 27. Logistics Companies 28. Cargo Companies 29. Warehousing Cos. 30. Road Transport Corps (RTCs) 31. Private Transport Cos. 32. Airliners (Indigo, SpiceJet, Tata Vistara etc etc) 33. Community Policing. and Many MORE And, youth get excellent training to face rioters/looters/anti-social elements. So, Dear YOUTH, please urgently learn that AGNIPATH is very important in your life and a Great Gift. No doubt in it. And, 10% Quota for Agniveers in Coast Guard, Defence, Civilian Posts, and in nearly 100 Defence PSUs & Defence R&D Units viz.... 1. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (All 38 Divisions/Units of HAL and HAL JV Companies) 2. Bharat Electronics Ltd (all 10 Units) 3. Bharat Dynamics Ltd 4. BEML Ltd. 5. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) 6. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) 7. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) 8. Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) 9. Hindustan Shipyard Ltd 10. Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Limited 11. Gliders India Ltd 12. Troop Comforts Ltd 13. Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) 14. Munitions India Limited (MIL) 15. Yantra India Limited (YIL) 16. India Optel Limited (IOL) 17. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Labs/Units 18. Advanced Centre for Energetic Materials (ACEM) 19. Advanced Numerical Research & Analysis Group (ANURAG) 20. Advanced tems Laboratory (ASL) 21. Aerial Delivery Research & Development Establishment (ADRDE) 22.Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) 23. Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) 24. Centre for Air Borne tem (CABS) 25. Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR) 26. Centre for Advanced tems (CAS) 27. Integration of Strategic tems 28. Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) 29. Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) 30. Centre for Fire, Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES) 31. Centre for High Energy tems and Sciences (CHESS) 32. Centre for Millimeter Wave Semiconductor Devices & tems (CMSDS) 33. Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) 34. Defence Avionics Research Establishment (DARE) 35. Defence Bio-engineering & Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) 36. Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) 37. Defence Scientific Information & Documentation Centre 38. Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) 39. Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) 40. DRDO Integration Centre (DIC) 41. Integration of Strategic tem 42. Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) 43. High Altitude Agro-animal Research 44. Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Science (DIPAS) 45. Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR) 46. Defence Laboratory (DL) 47. Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) 48. Defence Materials & Stores R&D Establishment (DMSRDE) 49. Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) 50. Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDE) 51. Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) 52. Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) 53. Defence Terrain Research Laboratory (DTRL) 54. Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) 55. High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) 56. Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) 57. Institute of tems Studies & Analyses (ISSA) 58. Institute of Technology Management (ITM) 59. Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE) 60. Integrated Test Range (ITR) 61. Joint Cypher Bureau (JCB) 62. Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC) 63. Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) 64. Military Institute of Training (MILIT) 65. Mobile tems Complex (MSC) 66. Microwave Tube Research & Development Centre (MTRDC) 67. Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) 68. Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) 69. Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) 70. Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) 71. Recruitment and Assessment Center (RAC) 72. Research Centre Imarat (RCI), HYD 73. Research & Development Establishment (Engrs) 74. DRDO Research & Innovation Centre (RIC) 75. Scientific Analysis Group (SAG) 76. Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) 77. Snow and Avalanche Complex 78. Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) 79. Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) 80. Vehicle Research & Development Establishment (VRDE) and many more Is it a time to say Excellent work by Modi's Government. Jai Hind.