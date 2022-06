வங்கி ஊழியர்கள் 'ஸ்டிரைக்' வாபஸ்

As it is banks are working from 10 to 4 minus half an hour lunch. Which means effectively 5 .5 hours a day and every 2 and 4 th Saturday holiday. With the computerisation and ATMs, passbook printing machines clerical work load has considerably reduced. Many staffs are engaged in mobile during working hours. Salaries are also good. Most of the branches are air conditioned. What more they expect ?? The idea of 2 and 4 th h Saturday holiday in my opinion to be exted to state as well as central govt organisations. We have so much of work and there is no point in multiplying staff like rabbits