பிரதமர் மோடியும், இறையன்பும்

சென்னை மெட்ரோவுக்கு நான் கடந்த மே 16 ஆம் தேதி அனுப்பியுள்ள email ன் நகல் இதோ - I. METRO STATION TO THE SECOND AIR PORT: o DESPITE UNRELENTING EFFORTS, CMRL COULD NOT GET AN UNDERGROUND METRO RAIL STATION CLOSE TO MADRAS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TERMINALS, DUE TO NON COOPERATION OF DGCA AUTHORITIES. o THE UNDERGROUND LINE BELOW THE 'FLIGHT PATH' COULD HAVE GONE STRAIGHT BELOW THE CAR PARKING AREA, CLOSE TO BOTH TERMINALS. o THAT HAS RESULTED IN AIR PASSENGERS INCLUDING FOREIGNERS, NOT ONLY WALKING LONG TO REACH THE AIR PORT LOBBY, AND VICE VERSA BUT ALSO LOSING THEIR CRUCIAL TIME TOO. (BUT ON THE OTHER HAND, IMMENSELY BENEFITTED 'CALL TAXI AND AUTO RICKSHAW INDUSTRY.) o LET IT NOT HAPPEN THIS TIME IN THE CASE OF SECOND AIR PORT. o LONDON UNDERGROUND'S “PICCADILLY LINE” PROVIDES THE MOST COST-EFFECTIVE RAIL ROUTE BETWEEN HEATHROW AND THE CAPITAL. o LIKEWISE, IF THE CHENNAI METRO LINE GOES UNDERGROUND INSIDE THE AIR PORT PREMISES IT'LL BE A BOON FOR THE AIR TRAVELERS CHANGING MODE WILL BE A LIFT/ESCALATOR AWAY. o THIS MUST BE PART AND PARCEL OF INTEGRATED PLANNING AND UTION OF THIS PROPOSED 2ND INTERNATIONAL AIR PORT. THIS MAY NOT GO WELL WITH CALL TAXIS AND AUTO RICKSHAW INDUSTRY, BUT ENORMOUSLY SAVE TERRIFIC ROAD TRAFFIC BLOCKADES.