அ.தி.மு.க., பொதுக்குழு தீர்மானங்கள் விவரம்

Panneer selvam seemed to be an opportunist. He never raised to the occasion even when responsibilities were thrown at him. On the contrary, he cries wolf at the last minute, like dharma yuddham, and opposing eps now etc. Whereas, EPS proved himself once he got the opportunity to lead TN during the toughest time of COVID. I guess EPS will establish and rejuvenate the party to a different level. Only future will sow us his strength.