ஜனாதிபதி தேர்தலுக்கான ஓட்டுப் பதிவு முடிந்தது!

Tejasvi Yadav son of corrupted politician Lalu Yadav says he doesnt want to have Murmu like a statue and a rubber stamp as President. I want to tell him, while she was Governor in Jharkhand State she boldly returned a bill sent by the BJP government without signing the same which, he might not be knowing and from this she proved she is better administrator than his mother Rabari Devi, who was really kept as doll in the CM post when she was nominated as CM to State of Bihar by her husband and signing all the papers without knowing or understanding the contents as per his advice who originally was running the government from the back.