துணை ஜனாதிபதியாகிறார். ஜக்தீப் தன்கர்!

Both President and vice President election results confirm that not only citizen but even majority of the members of Indian opposition parties in both houses of parliament and State assemblies are also internally strong supporters of PM, who serves honestly the nation 18 x 7x 365 days without any self interest . India is safe in the hands of PM Modi. The part time political leaders in Congress party should now realise PM is the tallest leader in the country and accept the loss of support from every corner including both public and majority of opposition parties.