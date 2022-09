கோவில் சொத்து அறநிலையத்துறைக்கு சொந்தம் அல்ல: ஐகோர்ட் அதிரடி

I have seen in many places where placards and boards are displayed stating that the property belongs to HRCE, which is illegal. HRCE should display that the property belongs to and owned by the deities of respective temple. Another point, who allowed the temple properties to be encroached by outsiders ? What was the HRCE officials doing then ? Why the department which is headed by an IAS officer glossed over those glaring and illegal actions not taken ANY DISCIPLINARY ACTION against their officials. I find only activists are taking up the matter in Courts and getting decisions in favour. அறநிலையத்துறை ஒரு ஆணியும் பிடுங்க வில்லை. Total waste. Even in many cases the department is showing lethargic attitude in implementing the Court judgements and on many occasions, court has to be moved for uting the judgement. If only the HC jails the commissioner and principal secretary for a fortnight for not strictly enforcing the judgements, then HRCE will wake up and act. Will that day come?