டில்லி சென்றார் கவர்னர் ரவி

Updated : ஆக 21, 2022 13:13 | Added : ஆக 21, 2022 12:57 | கருத்துகள் (2) | |
புதுடில்லி: தமிழக கவர்னர் ரவி திடீர் பயணமாக இன்று (ஆக.,21) டில்லிக்கு புறப்பட்டு சென்றார். இவர் ஜனாதிபதி, துணை ஜனாதிபதி, பிரதமர் ஆகியோரை சந்திக்க உள்ளதாக கூறப்படுகிறது.

BASKAR TETCHANA - Aulnay ,பிரான்ஸ்
22-ஆக-202202:37:48 IST Report Abuse
BASKAR TETCHANA இந்த அண்ணாமலை எதோ எதோ தினமும் கர்ஜிக்கிறார். உங்களிடமும் புகார் எல்லாம் கொடுத்து இருக்கிறார். ஆனால் உங்களாலும் முடியாது அண்ணாமலையாலும் முடியாது. அரசு பணத்தில் நன்றாக மஞ்சள் குளித்து தான் மிச்சம். என்னவோ அடிக்கடி இருவரும் டெல்கி போகிறீர்கள். ஆனால் ஒரு பருப்பும் வேகவில்லையே .
Nsnatarajan Iyer - Bangalore,இந்தியா
21-ஆக-202214:18:03 IST Report Abuse
Nsnatarajan Iyer என்னவோ ஏதோ அடி வயித்த kalakkuthe
