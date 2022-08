'தமிழர் வாழ்வியல் முறையை திராவிட மாடலாக்க முடியாது'

Thiru Annamalai has correctly pointed out a major factor whereas most media channels put it in a different manner to make it appear that the court has upheld the Government's power to appoint Gurukkals and other staff according to its professed intentions. It is not so.Even Temples under HREC management, if they are following Agama Vidhi rules are bound by the existing practices and HREC cannot interfere there. It is note worthy that most of the revenue generating temples come under this category.