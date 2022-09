முக்கிய பதவிகளில் இந்தியர்கள்! அமெரிக்காவில் புதிய சாதனை

We should come out of colonial mindset and every one of the Indian origin American except few do not even want to associate with India. They call themself South Asia Origin so that Pakistani/ Bangladesh Muslims do not get offended. Specifically the democratic party members. This includes Kamala Harris who feels shame being called as Indian origin or Tamil but calls her south asian as though something like that exists. These people will do more harm to India- America relation specifically they all hate Modi because of the democratic party associates with Sonia and want Sonia. Also many converted to Christian or Islam to get their vote in America. Let us take pride in India's achievement than these people's achievement. A pure white man better for India than these people.