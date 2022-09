இறந்ததாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்ட குழந்தை: இறுதிச் சடங்கில் எழுந்ததால் அதிர்ச்சி

Now a days the treatment, especially from Middle class to Below poverty line, became a costlier affair. What the Medical Council of India is doing? Will they not make a visits to different hospitals in all the States and get the feedback from patients who underwent surgery and not to speak about the out patients. Consultation charges starts from Rs.500 to Rs.1000-00, will it be possible to afford for any common man? Doctor's appointment will be 10.00 or 11.00 am but doctors will vist by 12.00 pm, till then the patients have to bear the brunt of pain or feel inconveniences. Once the Doctors became somewhat in the line of experts or specialists, they feel that they are not easily accessible, forgetting that their medical expenses are borne by the general public. Especially, the Corporate Hospitals are serving only to the person/s who can be able to meet their lab tests, consultation fee, surgery fee. It is better Dinamalar can bring it to the knowledge of Medical Council of India to make surprise visits and get the feedbak from Patients then the ground reality will be known.