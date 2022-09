கடலூர் துறைமுகம் பயன்பாட்டிற்கு வருவது...எப்போது

Cuddalore is Completely neglected now for more than 50 years as far as I remember.All projects announced for cuddalore never take off and are completely blocked.1.Thigavali lignin power project announced and ped,2.Medical college foundation stone layed more than 11 years ago.But ped (reason God only knows),and now, port project. THIS MAY EVEN BE DISMANTLED EVEN AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT(NOBODY KNOWS) CUDDALORE IS THE MOST NEGLECTED TOWN TAMILNADU. EVEN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUS REMAINS IN TURMOIL. CUDDALORE IS PROBABLY THE ONLY HEADQUARTER TOWN WHICH HAS TWO RAILWAY STATIONS WHERE ,PASSING SUPERFAST TRAINS DONT STOP. THESE ARE ONLY SOME OF THE NEGLETED AND CANCELLED PROJECTS OF CUDDALORE. PEOPLE OF CUDDALORE ARE BAFFLED AND CAN'T UNDERSTAND THIS COMPLETE NEGLENCE OF THIS ANCIANT TOWN. THANK YOU.