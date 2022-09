கெஜ்ரிவாலை அழைப்பது தவறில்லை! சொல்கிறார் காங்., - எம்.பி., கார்த்தி

Yes, Tamilnadu CM invites Delhi CM. In the same way, Let the Tamilnadu CM give approval for Navodaya Schools where the poor students avail education and that this is a residential school and also introduce three language formula so as to learn more languages. As yourself said unable to understand Hindi in Parliament, same way the students once they search employment outside Tamilnadu language will be barrier for them. So, Let Mr Karthik Chidambaram advice Tamilnadu CM on this line. Senior only will critizise the Central Govt and support Tamilnadu because of Senjotru kadan but Junior at least talks somewhat neutral and with maturity. Kudos to Junior.