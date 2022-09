வன விலங்குகள் தாக்குதல் 7 ஆண்டுகளில் 52 பேர் பலி

In Tamil Nadu, over 500 elephants have died due to various causes since 2015 as per data from an RTI. As per another news, 416 wild elephants died in Kerala since 2015. In Karnataka just in one year (2021), 70 elephants have died. Even at a conservative estimate, total deaths in 7 years since 2015 is 490. So, in the same forests, over 1,500 elephants have been killed / died over 7 years.