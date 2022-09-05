Dinamalar

வ.உ.சி. பிறந்தநாள்: முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின் மரியாதை

Added : செப் 05, 2022 10:33 | கருத்துகள் (2) | |
Advertisement
சென்னை: சென்னை மெரினா ராஜாஜி சாலையில், வ.உ.சி சிலை முன்பு, அலங்கரித்து வைக்கப்பட்டிருந்த உருவப் படத்திற்கு, முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின் மரியாதை செலுத்தினார்.
Stalin,திமுக,ஸ்டாலின், வஉசி, 151வது, பிறந்தநாள்
Font Increase Font Decrease Print Email

சென்னை: சென்னை மெரினா ராஜாஜி சாலையில், வ.உ.சி சிலை முன்பு, அலங்கரித்து வைக்கப்பட்டிருந்த உருவப் படத்திற்கு, முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின் மரியாதை செலுத்தினார்.


புதிய செய்திகளுக்கு தினமலர் சேனலை Subscribe செய்யுங்கள்
YouTube & Telegram
Advertisement
Related Tags Stalin திமுக ஸ்டாலின் வஉசி 151வது பிறந்தநாள்


உ.பி., ஹோட்டலில் தீ விபத்து: 2 பேர் பலி
உ.பி., ஹோட்டலில் தீ விபத்து: 2 பேர் பலி
முந்தய
எதிர்க்கட்சி துணைத்தலைவர் யார்? சட்டசபையில் தெரியும்: சபாநாயகர்
எதிர்க்கட்சி துணைத்தலைவர் யார்? சட்டசபையில் தெரியும்: சபாநாயகர் (4)
அடுத்து
» புதிய செய்திகள் முதல் பக்கம்
» தினமலர் முதல் பக்கம்


வாசகர் கருத்து (2)

  • புதியவை
  • பழையவை
  • அதிகம் விவாதிக்கப்பட்டவை
  • மிக மிக தரமானவை
  • மிக தரமானவை
  • தரமானவை
தர்மராஜ் தங்கரத்தினம் - TAMILANADU ,இந்தியா
05-செப்-202215:12:22 IST Report Abuse
தர்மராஜ் தங்கரத்தினம் துக்ளக் ஆட்சிக்கு வஉசி மூலம் மற்றொரு விளம்பரம் .........
Rate this:
Cancel
ThiaguK - Madurai,இந்தியா
05-செப்-202212:24:08 IST Report Abuse
ThiaguK சொந்த சொத்துக்களை நாட்டின் சுதந்திரத்திற்கு விற்று ... பல்லாண்டுகள் சிறை சென்று நம்மை விட்டு பிரிந்தார் அன்னார் ... ஆநாள் உலகம முழுக்க சொத்துக்களை இன்னும் குவித்து கொண்டு மக்கள் தலையில் மிளகாய் அரைத்து கொண்டுள்ளனர், எந்த புகளுக்கோ சிலைக்கோ கடற்கரை நினைவு சின்னத்துக்கோ அவரின் குடும்பம் முயற்சிக்கவில்லை மாறாக இருக்கும் இடம் தெரியவில்லை அந்த சந்ததியினர்
Rate this:
Cancel

உங்கள் கருத்தைப் பதிவு செய்ய

(Press Ctrl+g   to toggle between English and Tamil)
My Page
Login :

New to Dinamalar ?
Create an account
கருத்து விதிமுறை
சினிமா | வர்த்தகம் | விளையாட்டு | புத்தகங்கள் | உலக தமிழர் செய்திகள் | Advertisement Tariff | வாசகர் கடிதம் | International Edition | Dinamalar Publications
Copyright © 2022 Dinamalar - No.1 Tamil website in the world. Designed and Hosted by Web Division,Dinamalar.  | Contact us

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve user experience. This includes personalising content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy.

Learn more I agree X