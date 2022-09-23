Dinamalar

திமுக செயலாளர் பதவிக்கு வேட்பு மனு

செப் 23, 2022
மதுரை மாநகர் மாவட்ட திமுக செயலாளர் பதவிக்கு இளைஞர் அணி மாநில துணை அமைப்பாளர் செந்தில்குமார் தனது வேட்பு மனுவை சென்னை திமுக அறிவாலயத்தில் நிர்வாகியிடம் வழங்கினார்.
மதுரை மாநகர் மாவட்ட திமுக செயலாளர் பதவிக்கு இளைஞர் அணி மாநில துணை அமைப்பாளர் செந்தில்குமார் தனது வேட்பு மனுவை சென்னை திமுக அறிவாலயத்தில் நிர்வாகியிடம் வழங்கினார்.

எவர்கிங் -  ( Posted via: Dinamalar Android App )
23-செப்-202216:31:07 IST Report Abuse
எவர்கிங் இன்ப நிதியா?!
