செப்., மாதம் ரூ.1.47 லட்சம் கோடி ஜிஎஸ்டி வசூல்: கடந்தாண்டை விட 26% அதிகம்

திராவிட கொள்கை எப்பது... Corruption, commission, Collection,Cheatings, crime, criminal activities, land mofia, Punishing or putting cases on whoever stand against on them, fake promises, Them MPs and MLAs will get all Govt contracts to make corruption to get big commission amounts, standing against on Central Govt all schemes and Plans or putting sticker on Whatever Central Govt plans, Miss using powers everywhere, Supporting to them parties peoples all illegal activities and save them from police cases. from Govt funds spending 50 for public and 50 going to them pocket by using High technological corruption methods. No one cannot pure them Corruption methods or for Corruption cases will not have witness,or died witness by accident or suicide. Always using mother Language political and religion race or caste politics to cover them mistake, supporting Religion conversion activities to get fund from minority groups, using fake promises technics on Minority peoples to get them votes to win. standing against on some religion to get votes from minority. on the election times using black money to win. and etc etc .... can say more than min 100 to 500 corruption technics or fake political ethics to save them political party among them common poolish public person.