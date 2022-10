தலைவராக தேர்வானார் கார்கே : காங்கிரஸ் கட்சி கைமாறியது!

In the Congress President election, the interesting fact is, that out of 9915 total eligible electorate, 9365 votes were cast and 416 votes were invalid. In an election contested by two candidates, the mistake of tick marking only one should be considered mistaken knowingly committed and deliberate. If we consider the 540 voters who did not cast their votes and consider them also as neutral or anti-Nehru family, the total anti-Nehru family votes (Tharoor vote 1072 416 540) in 2028 is more than 20 percent)