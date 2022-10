பழநி கோவில் நிலங்களை 3 மாதங்களில் மீட்க உத்தரவு

ITMS no tm034890 Than thondri achu konda parai srinivasa perumal kovil located in pambulupatti. KOOMBUR VILLAGE. Gujiliyamparai taluka. DINDIGUL DISTRICT. ACHUVANDAI perumal kovil land occupied by private parties and kovil land patta changed by private parties. VELUSAMY. ANGAMMAL. R. K. BALASUBRAMANI. PLEASE SAVE KOVIL LAND