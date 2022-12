மேற்குவங்க கவர்னராக ஆனந்த போஸ் பதவியேற்பு

A straight forward, brilliant, very simple natured, ex IAS officer of Kerala cadre. A man full of brillant ideas, with national interest as his only motive. He was an expert in the low cost housing for poorer section of the people and provided thousands free homes, under a welfare scheme. But, when he could not work peacefully in the state, at a point of time Modiji called him to Gujarat, when he was CM, there. Now after retirement, he has joined BJP and he is definitely a " chella pillai" of Modiji. His ion as Governor of W. Bengal is good move, by BJP.