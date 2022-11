சச்சின் பைலட் சதிகாரர்: அசோக் கெலாட் பேச்சால் காங்., அதிர்ச்சி

Gehlot should be given Bharat Ratna for his splendid performance.Rajasthan in last 23 months 3462 Murders, 4406 Attempt to murders, 12257 Rape, 2995 Robbery, 16105 Kidnapping, 454 Riots, 61681 Thefts.After such a record breaking performance in Rajasthan now Congress wants Himachal and Gujarat.