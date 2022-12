நீதிபதிகள் நியமன விவகாரம் : உச்ச நீதிமன்றம் காட்டம்

There is a solution for this. Let SC nominate 3 judges to be part of Legislative tem. Before piloting any bill, let these two judges scan the draft and give advice to Government to incorporate the suggestions/ recommendations and present it in Parliament. Such bills when passed need not go for judicial scrutiny later. Similarly, the tem can be implemented by High Courts for any bill that the state governments want to pass. A lot of judicial time can be saved. It should also be put in statue that the bills okayed by the judges will not be heard/discussed in Court of law. Will the highest court accept this suggestion. This will be a great reform if accepted.