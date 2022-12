ரஷ்யாவின் தள்ளுபடி கச்சா எண்ணெயால் இந்தியாவுக்கு 35,000 கோடி ரூபாய் மிச்சம்!

We people are not ready to hear any unwanted explanations and excuses. We badly need the reduction of Petrol, Diesel, LPG prices hence the cost of living in India is going very high and leading one's life is much more difficult .The inflation is also very high because of the Skyrocketing cost of the fuel. The Income is meager but also the spending activities are still low then how the people will be able to Survive??? g.s.rajan, Chennai.