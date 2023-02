  ஹிந்துக்களின் அடிப்படை உரிமைகளை பெற்று தாருங்கள்! :முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலினுக்கு ஒரு விண்ணப்பம்

Before Dravidian movement came into exitance, not all hindus are allowed inside the temples. After dravidian movement took efforts, and brought all temples under their control only all hindus were allowed inside the temples. By saying that government should go out and Hindus themselves should control temples is making to go back to older days that once certain people will be allowed inside the temples. So, After government took over the control, supperessed comunities under hinduism are going inside the temple, these they wannt to stop that tooooooo.