தெற்கு ரயில்வேக்கு ரூ.7,349 கோடி வருவாய்

No use for passengers. South Western railway gives lot of facilities to passengers. Couple of days back i returned from a religious place by train and i found no coach boards or timings board. The designated platform was changed. Passengers who came well in advance were spared. Others were in trouble. I made an enquiry and the reply was the sign board was defective and the entire boards were taken back for rectification more than a month ago and it is still to see the light of the day. So makes no difference for passengers whether the revenue for southern railway is more or less. இது எபபடி இருக்கு