'ஆட்டோ எக்ஸ்போ' கோலாகல துவக்கம்: அட்டகாசம், அமர்க்களம், ஆச்சரியம்

EV cars Reach Zero-Emissions Possible? There's no such thing, of course as a zero emissions vehicle. The real question is, where are the emissions associated with the electric car? Because what you do with an electric vehicle is you don't eliminate emissions. You export them somewhere else. You have to dig up about 500,000 Ib of materials to make a single 1000 Ib battery. It takes 100 to 300 barrels of oil to manufacture a battery that can hold 1 barrel of oil equivalent of energy. Just manufacturing the battery can have a carbon debt rate ranging from 10 tons to 40 tons of CO2. And the plans that are in place to increase the use of batteries will require an increase in production of minerals like Lithium. Cobalt, Zinc. Demand for those minerals will increase between 400% and 4000%. There isn't enough mining in the world to make enough batteries for that many people for their cars. மாற்றியோசி MaatriYosi