'எங்க காலத்துல எல்லாம் மீட்டர் காஜ்-ல போவோம்..!'; மீட்டர் காஜ் ரயில் குறித்த சுவாரஸ்ய தகவல்கள்

A narrow gauge also was there. I traveled once on a train running on a narrow gauge, way back in 1942 between Needamangalam and Mannargudi. There were just 2 stations between them. Later I understood that this line was set up mainly for transport of paddy cultivated in the area to main marketing places like Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and so on. The day of this journey marks an important date in Indian History. It is the 8th/9th August 1942, when "Quit India" movement slogan was adopted by Congress Party. Reminisenses of a 90 year old person.