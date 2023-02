புதிய பார்லிமென்ட் கட்டடம் திறப்பு ஜன., 31: கூட்டு கூட்டத்தில் ஜனாதிபதி உரை

Shaunak Bhattacharjeee ·Is Kashmir really normal, or is it media-coloured normalcy? I visited Kashmir in August this year and got to know a lot of things that the media doesn't portray. What the media portrays is far from reality. Do note that I am sharing my experience only with the current state of affairs in Kashmir. I always try to deviate from discussing politics and religion, but my dad loves talking about this with the locals and, therefore, tried to get the point of view of the locals about how they felt, starting from our hotel's receptionist to our cab driver to even a shopkeeper selling us apples.It was the Independence Day week when we visited Srinagar and the street surrounding the lake was decorated with lights depicting the Indian tricolour. Indian flags were kept in front of almost every property — not by the local government but by their owners, voluntarily. On our first day, our cab driver suggested us to visit the Shankaracharya Hill Temple before visiting anywhere else, because according to him, it was a good omen to visit a temple before starting something good, i.e. our Kashmir trip. The driver was a Muslim, by the way, and he suggested visiting a temple. That explains the sense of brotherhood prevailing in the valley. It is true that the valley is constantly being targeted by militants, but those militants are not the locals but infiltrate the border from the other side.