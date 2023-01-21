Dinamalar

கொங்கு திருப்பதி கோவிலுக்கு சொந்தமான நிலம் மீட்பு

கொங்கு திருப்பதி கோவிலுக்கு சொந்தமான நிலம் மீட்பு
Thondamuthur, Jan.21-- Charities Department

officials recovered 24.7 acres of land worth Rs 25 crore belonging to Kongu Tirupati Temple in Parameswaranpalayam.

Next to Thondamuthur is the Venkatesa Perumal Temple, known as Kongu Tirupati, under the control of the Charities Department, at Parameswaranpalayam.

The lands belonging to this temple are in Parameswaranpalayam. Out of this, some people have occupied 24.7 acres of land. Following this, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Karunanidhi removed the encroachment yesterday. After this, the authorities recovered 24.7 acres of agricultural land belonging to the temple, worth about 25 crore rupees, and put up a warning plaque. In this, Hemalatha, Revenue Inspector Venkatesh and Thondamuthur Police jointly recovered the money.

கருத்து விதிமுறை
