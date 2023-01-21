12ஆம் வகுப்பு படித்திருந்தால் போதும்- ரூ.35 ஆயிரத்தில் அரசு வேலை..!

மாவட்ட சுகாதார சங்கம் ராணிப்பேட்டையில் காலியாக உள்ள MPHW, MLHP, Health Inspector, Dental Assistant பணிக்கான அறிவிப்பை வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.
நிறுவனத்தின் பெயர் - மாவட்ட சுகாதார சங்கம் ராணிப்பேட்டை
பதவி -MPHW, MLHP, Health Inspector, Dental Assistant
கல்வித்தகுதி -12th, 8th, Diploma, B.Sc, GNM
காலியிடங்கள் -65
சம்பளம் -ரூ.8,500 முதல் ரூ.35,000 வரை
வயது வரம்பு -35 - 50 வயது
இணையதளம் - https://Ranipet.nic.in/
விண்ணப்பிக்கும் முறை -ஆப்லைன்
விண்ணப்பக்கட்டணம் - இல்லை
தேர்வு முறை -Written Test / Interview
முகவரி - Executive Secretary,Deputy Director of Health Services,
District Welfare Society,
Deputy Director of Health Services Office,
A-25, Emarat Nagar, Chipgat,
Iranipet District - 632403.
கடைசி தேதி - 02பிப்ரவரி 2023