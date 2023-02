அதானி விவகாரம்: 2வது நாளாக முடங்கியது பார்லி

How many MPS know about share market and the various heads in the share. Have they know what FBO means. Is Adani matter more important than anything. They want to spend time idle and eat at canteen and give press statements. Have they seen the debate in times now and india today yesterday. They said the share investment was 25 percent in congress regime and now 16 percent in LIC. Pl cut their salaries or suspend them . They are squandering our tax money.