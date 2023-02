பிஜியில் நடைபெறும் உலக ஹிந்தி மாநாடு: அமைச்சர் ஜெய்சங்கர் துவக்கி வைக்கிறார்

Fiji is truly a land where the descendents (30% - 40% of the population) of the "ïndetured labourers" of the British era with varying cultural backgrounds (Tamils Telugus Malayalees Bhiharies and other north Indians) have been united with Indian culture as the binding glue. They speak proudly one language Hindi and display their Indianness with no qualm. Lovely people and the locals here have a lot to learn from them.