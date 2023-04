ஏழைகளுக்கு உதவுகிறோம்!

The present practice followed by the Civil Supplies Corporation is that the Ration Card holders should affix their fingerprints in the gadget concerned. In many cases, the fingerprint scanner does not work or there is reportedly some oft-repeated excuse of 'server problem' and as in my own case, (I am now aged 85) the rays in all the fingers of many elderly people have smoothened out, forcing the scanner to reject the prints. While this fingerprint matching is not in vogue even in ATMs and in all the UPI/Bank gateways, involving large monetary transactions, it is not known why the Civil Supplies Dept. is clinging hard to this unwanted practice. Many times, I had to return empty-handed after my fingerprints got rejected by the scanner. When will this practice be abolished to safeguard the interests of the hapless senior citizens? You will help the society in a great way, if you write and publish your own article in your widely read paper, to attract the attention of our government.