தூக்கில் போடுவது கொடூரமானதா?: விவாதிக்க உச்சநீதிமன்றம் அறிவுரை

தலைமை நீதிபதி டி.ஒய்.சந்திரசூட் தலைமையிலான அமர்வு - should remember one key point here. Serious cases should not be prolonged for a longer period. For ex: in this case, 2009 case only discussed now in 2023... it means 14 years we are taking and yet to decide about what to do with the culprit/criminal? is it correct? WHy don't you think in that way and make new design/model to finalise within a year?? Never agreed to release the criminal just because they behaved nicely inside the jail. Because they do not have any other choice. If you decide the criminal to release on this basis, then someone will ask the court to give 10 years jail in advance to check the character and once out of jail, he can be eligible to rape any women... Is it correct?? Think... First hang the criminal immediately and then discuss with other options of hanging and all...