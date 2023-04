'பூமர் அங்கிளா' நீங்க...?

What have we forgotten?We forget to rely on our body partsWe forget to rely on our instincts We need a new mindset for the changeToday is the good day to take Pledge for 21st century.India is my country. All Indians are my brothers and sisters. I love my country and I am proud of its rich and varied heritage. I shall strive to be worthy of it. I shall respect my parents, teachers, and all elders and treat everyone with courtesy. To my country and all my people, I pledge my devotion. In their well-being and prosperity alone lies my happiness.I never want to go petrol pump as I bought my new bicycle.Hereafter I will use handpump and save the money and Environment.https://youtube.com/shorts/IIcBLtGOOIU?feature=share