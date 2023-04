அதிமுக பொதுச்செயலாளர் தேர்வு: ஆவணங்கள் சமர்ப்பிப்பு

Singlehandedly is always best for an organization. To attain that post normal straight path is needed. Omitting another strong person and get elected through back door method should be condmned.OPS rule was also good. EPS cannot deny the role of OPS AS finance minister for which EPS got encomium.in politics stabbing back is common The way OPS was ousted from AIADMK IS HIGHLY DEPLORABLE.The behavior of so-called general council members throwing water bottle and abuse OPSand the THE WAY EPS was sitting silently highly painful. In any meeting agenda has to be prepared by the persons who are in helm of affairs. No agenda for single leadership with the approval of OPS and EPS. HOW THE JUDGE HAS NOT TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT.GOD ONLY KNOWS IAM NOT FOR ANYBODY. BUT THE ACTION OF EPS AND HIS MEN ARE DIPLORABLE.