பழனிசாமி மீதான ஊழல் புகார்: லஞ்ச ஒழிப்பு துறை விசாரிக்க ஒப்புதல்

AIADMK is now a sinking ship , EPS is arrogant, equally corrupt like DMK and AIADMK is corrupt poisonous and evil like DMK. So better BJP kicks out AIADMK and go alone. AIADMK never stands for cause against abust of Hindu culture traditions by xian missionaries, pastors,DMK/DK Leaders as AIADMK is also from same DK Drain,AIADMK also have looted our Hindu temples in the name of HRCE. Both dravidian parties are curse to TN the earlies both parties perish it is good not only for TN but for the nation. DMK is of course from by paavadai xian missionaries, for them and by them. Both Dravidian parties have made citiznes of TN drunkards, lazy, run like beggers for money and freebiesand it is high time that thes evil forces vanish. BJP has to agressively plan with highest strategy for upcoming elections in LS 2024 and 2026 Assembly. If this BJP still continues with this SHANI influenced bad omen AIADMK/PMK/DMDK/OPS/TTV/SHASHIKALA they will remain in the same situation even after 50 years.EPS/AIADMK would ensure max damage and sabotage to BJP and ensure they loose max seats and also ensure that vote transfer does not happen. This is very rightly sensed and analyzed by K Annamalai and BJP had dumb leaders previously like ILA GANESHAN and TAMIL ISAI who is good for nothing and onlyfit for a rubber stamp post. There are other leaders elsewhere in the country who made remarkable growth in the party and also after they formed new party. Example is Jaya and Mamatha Begum in West Bengal. TN really need a strong iron and serious leaders like K Annamalai and many more like him to support and lead him. If still BJP in centre wants to continue with AIADMK its their suicide and for that K Annamalai is not required, let them have loose talk leaders like H RAJA, SV SEKHAR, and some dravian party symphatizers. BJP also has to clean up and throw some internal blacksheeps and admirers of dravidian evil periyarist person in the party. BJP has to form alliance only with like minded small parties, tour the entire state and ensure that BJP captures max seats in LS 2024.The earliest Centre s corruption case, scandal, loot against both parties you will soon observe that few genuine person not corrupt or involved in any corruption cases would move to BJP. Let Centre use all the against both the dravidian parties and bring them to logical conclusion