மதுபான கொள்கை வழக்கு: கெஜ்ரிவாலுக்கு சி.பி.ஐ. சம்மன்

This fellow is worst and poisonous politician of India who is more dangerous than others. He is number one patchological liar. Please look at his previous videos on various topics and nwo He is even master of CHAMLEON i mean those have some shame but not this bugger. He is in bed with Khalisthani and CIA/George Soros and is secret agenda working for a poisonous agenda against the country. He cam durin Anna Hazare agitation against corruption and the way he was claim as though he is classmte of Harishchandra and he is a holy cow. Now he has most of his minister not educated and many are inside jail and this bugger is so shrwe and cunning that he never holds any portfolio nor signed any department. Just observe after some time he will totally ignore Sisodia and his previous minister Satyendra Jain already been sidelined and this Kejurudeen has washed his hands. He always elimnated any one strong and intelligent or straighforward in his party and all old face have left. This bugger is already a crypto christian and is like Marrichan as he already has an NGO which recieves funds from abroad for obviously the purpose everyone knows. He is infact B Team of congress and his party was secretly floated by congress under the mafia lady Antonio Maino and this fellows transfer was withheld during UPA regim. You would never seen him criticze congress and either of the congress leader never condemns or attacks this fellow. In Delhi he won because Congress has totally surrendered and he won mainly because of the minority muslim votes and some greedy lazy hindus living in Delhi who voted him for freebies, liquor , eleectricity and metre free for women. Now Delhi is almost ruined and Luckily by gods grace Police is under home ministry with Govt of India or else this evil fellow is much dangerous than Mamta Begum