கர்நாடகாவில் பெரும்பாலான கருத்துகணிப்புகள்: காங்.,க்கு சாதகம்

The exit poll which was announced today about number of seats and percentage of votes to each party predicted by India Today and other media for Karnataka assembly election may be the same what they released at the time of nominations i.e. last week of April 2023 which was based on the situation prevailed in the State at that time. But the election politics entirely changed from 1st May to 8th May in the State. The exit poll managers failed to take these before announcing their prediction today. By doing this they have not done justice to their profession.